Many youngsters benefited from the skill development centres set up in Andhra Pradesh, says Somireddy

September 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has asserted that 2.13 lakh youths were trained in 42 skill development centres set up by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaborations with Siemens.

Addressing the media after visiting a skill development centre at Gudur on September 30 (Saturday), Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said about 10,000 youths had honed their skills in Nellore district alone at the centres set up in engineering colleges and polytechnics. “There is no scam whatsoever,” he asserted.

Had the initiative been continued by the YSRCP government, more youths would have benefitted, he said.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy, along with party leaders Panabaka Krishnaiah and P. Sunil Kumar, and suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, examined the equipment worth about ₹10 crore at the Skill Development Centre at Audishankara Engineering College.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that educational institutions had benefited in the form of equipment worth ₹1,289 crore and invaluable software provided by the technology major.

‘Noise protest’

Meanwhile, TDP activists blew whistles and horns, and also beat plates with spatula across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh for five minutes from 7 p.m. on a call given by the party in protest against the “illegal arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu” in the skill development scam and to exert pressure on the YSRCP government to withdraw the cases foisted against party leaders, including national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

