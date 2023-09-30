HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many youngsters benefited from the skill development centres set up in Andhra Pradesh, says Somireddy

More than 10,000 youths had honed their skills at the centres set up in the engineering and polytechnic colleges in Nellore district alone, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy says after visiting one such facility at Audishankara Engineering College in Gudur

September 30, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and suspended YSRCP legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy during their visit to a Skill Development Centre in Gudur, near Nellore, on Saturday.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and suspended YSRCP legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy during their visit to a Skill Development Centre in Gudur, near Nellore, on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has asserted that 2.13 lakh youths were trained in 42 skill development centres set up by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaborations with Siemens.

Addressing the media after visiting a skill development centre at Gudur on September 30 (Saturday), Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said about 10,000 youths had honed their skills in Nellore district alone at the centres set up in engineering colleges and polytechnics. “There is no scam whatsoever,” he asserted.

Had the initiative been continued by the YSRCP government, more youths would have benefitted, he said.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy, along with party leaders Panabaka Krishnaiah and P. Sunil Kumar, and suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, examined the equipment worth about ₹10 crore at the Skill Development Centre at Audishankara Engineering College.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that educational institutions had benefited in the form of equipment worth ₹1,289 crore and invaluable software provided by the technology major.

‘Noise protest’

Meanwhile, TDP activists blew whistles and horns, and also beat plates with spatula across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh for five minutes from 7 p.m. on a call given by the party in protest against the “illegal arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu” in the skill development scam and to exert pressure on the YSRCP government to withdraw the cases foisted against party leaders, including national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / engineering colleges / software

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.