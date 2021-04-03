Many witness celestial wedding at Ramanarayanam temple

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding of Sridevi Bhudevi Sahita Vaikutha Narayana Murthy and Sita Kodandarama Swamy at the Ramanarayanam temple which celebrated its seventh anniversary on Friday.

Many devotees from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and several towns of Vizianagaram district offered prayers at the temple which is built in the form of the ‘Shiva Dhanassu’, a bow of Lord Rama. With the arrival of the pilgrims, the temple wore a festive look. Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas thanked the devotees for observing physical distancing and wearing of masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.