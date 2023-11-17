ADVERTISEMENT

Many who left Congress are returning to it with ‘Mana Intiki Randi - Come Back Home’, says party leader

November 17, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

Many local leaders, including sarpanches, ZPTCs and MPTCs from TDP and YSRCP joined Congress as they were not able to enjoy freedom in those parties, says Pedada Parameswara Rao

K Srinivasa Rao

Srikakulam district Congress committee president Pedada Parameswara Rao formally welcoming Keshapuram MPTC member Chakravarthy Reddy to the Congress Party in Itchapuram of Srikakulam district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam district Congress party’s president, Pedada Parameswara Rao, on Thursday, said that Congress is the only party where leaders get opportunities to grow within the party and internal democracy is prevalent. He added that only the Congress ensured the development and welfare of all sections of the people in United Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to media here, he said that many leaders who had left the party were returning to it with the ‘Mana Intiki Randi - Come Back Home’ programme taken up as per the advice of APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and PCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy.

He said that many local leaders, including sarpanches, ZPTC, MPTC members and others of TDP and YSRCP, had joined Congress as they were not able to enjoy freedom in those parties. Mr. Parameswara Rao said that the recently joined leaders like Keshapuram MPTC member Chakravarthy Reddy would be given responsibilities with permission from the high command to strengthen the party in all mandals of Srikakulam district.

