‘Many wells under ONGC KG Basin lack fire NOC’

VIJAYAWADA

17 May 2020 23:35 IST

Officials review situation after Visakhapatnam gas leak

After the LG Polymers gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam, in which 12 persons were killed and about 400 hospitalised on May 7, the AP Fire Services Department conducted a review which revealed that a majority of the wells under the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Krishna-Godavari Basin, reportedly do not have No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

According to the ONGC personnel, the company is operating 223 wells in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts. Of them, 70 wells were closed and the remaining were under operation at different locations in the three districts.

The company is operating refineries and oil and gas pipelines in an additional stretch of 136 kilometres. Another private company which was involved in pumping operations is having pipelines that stretch over 63 kilometres.

Speaking to The Hindu, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department Director K. Jayaram Naik said all the companies, including government organisations, should obtain NOCs and follow the fire safety precautions to prevent mishaps in offshore and onshore wells.

“We appeal to the managements of the companies to follow the fire safety precautions which are a must for all wells, refineries and in maintaining the pipelines. Mock drills and awareness programmes should be conducted for the locals to prevent human, animal and property losses during any mishaps,” the Director said.

Konaseema under threat

Regional Fire Officer (RFO-Eastern Region) G. Srinivasulu said of the total, 176 wells were located in the Konaseema region. Instructions have been given to focus on maintenance of the wells, particularly the closed wells, and the pipelines to prevent leakages.

“The ONGC and the other government and private companies should obtain NOC under the AP Fire Services Act, 1999, and under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

“After the Pasarlapudi, Bodasakurru, Nagaram, Devara Lanka and other blowout and gas leak incidents in the last few years, precautionary measures were insufficient and a few people died in these mishaps,” said a fire department official.

Alert sounded

“Recently, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a village in Mummidivaram mandal to launch a programme. A closed well, which has no NOC, was located close tothe venue. Keeping in view the recent Uppidi gas leak, we alerted our officers and kept fire-fighting equipment and men ready at the spot as a precautionary measure,” the officer said.

An ONGC officer said that instructions had been given to get the NOC for all wells as per norms and maintain the wells and pipelines, in coordination with the line departments.