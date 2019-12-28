Many vehicles operate without FASTag

Even as the Government of India announced that FASTag devices are mandatory for all four wheelers across the country, many vehicles in the State are moving without fixing the device.

FASTag is a prepaid device which has to be affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen. The tag enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for cash payment.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vehicles sold on or after December 1, 2017 should possess FASTag. At toll plazas, 75% of the lanes have been reserved for FASTag vehicles and 25% for non-FASTag users, and the latter will be charged double the normal toll fare.

Managements of the toll gates said many highway commuters were accepting e-collection of toll charges as the system enabled smooth flow of traffic on the highways.

"The lanes dedicated for FASTag users are fixed with scanners and the vehicles fitted with the devices are passing without stopping. The scanning devices are working perfectly and there are no glitches as of now," said a supervisor at a toll plaza on Vijayawada-Chennai national highway.

However, many four-wheelers were operating without FASTag devices on the vehicles. Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to minimise the lanes further at the toll gates for the vehicles which do not possess FASTag devices from January 15 next year.

"The proposal to introduce electronic collection of toll charges on all highways by the Centre was there for the last five years. Still, several transport, personal and commercial vehicles are operating without affixing FASTag devices," an officer said.

Welcomed

Meanwhile, majority of the highway commuters welcomed FASTag devices and the e-collection of toll tax system, which provides a hassle-free traffic at the toll plazas and avoids congestions.

"Introduction of FASTag devices will pave the way for smooth flow of traffic on the highways, particularly during festivals. We are vexed with long queues and wastage of time at toll gates," says a private employee P. Srikanth.

"During Dasara and Sankranti vacations, we face a lot of trouble at toll gates to reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad. Passengers are forced to wait for hours in queues at toll plazas. Hope FASTag will provide smooth journey on the highways," said a government employee, preferring anonymity, who shifted to Vijayawada from Hyderabad post-bifurcation.