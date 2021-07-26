Andhra Pradesh

Many tribal habitations inundated

An inundated tribal habitation in West Godavari district Agency.  

Several people have been taking shelter for the last few days in the rehabilitation colonies and in the hilly areas following stagnation of flood waters in many villages in West and East Godavari districts.

With the water reaching the second warning level (48 feet) and the discharge at Bhadrachalam being about 9 lakh cusecs, many tribal habitations have been inundated.

Flood waters have entered many habitations along the river bund in Polavaram, Devipatnam, Yetapaka, Chintoor, Velerupadu, Kukunur and other mandals upstream and downstream the Polavaram project. Officials have arranged boats to evacuate people and supply essentials goods to the victims.

“It is estimated that about 177 habitations have been affected due to the floods,” according to West Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Misra.

“Relief camps have been arranged. Officials have been instructed to provide all arrangements at the camps,” he says.

Reviewing the situation on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma directed Narsapuram DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy to evacuated people staying in the low-lying areas in Raavi Lanka, Kanakaya Lanka, Pucha Lanka, Pedda Lanka and other island villages as the discharge was heavy.


Jul 26, 2021

