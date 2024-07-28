Many tribal habitations in knee-deep water in Eluru district

Many habitations on the banks of the Godavari were severely affected due to floods in the Agency area in Eluru district.

Though Ministers and MLAs visited the flood-hit areas and directed the officials to distribute ration, vegetables, tarpaulins, chlorine tablets, kerosene and medicines, there was no proper supply, the villagers alleged.

“We are in knee-deep water for the last 10 days in the low-lying areas in Velerupadu, Kukunur and Polavaram mandals. Every year, groceries are given for three months before the onset of monsoon. But this year, ration was supplied after floods inundated our habitations,” said Satyanarayana of Gommugudem.

Flood level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam was at 49.70 feet by Sunday evening, and the water level was decreasing, officials said.

In some villages, flood water remained stagnated for the last two weeks as Pedda Vaagu was in spate. More than five-feet water was there in the villages and some people were stranded. But sufficient number of boats was not arranged, villagers of Koida told The Hindu.

“We are living in constant fear as snakes and poisonous reptiles are coming along with the flood waters. We have trekked the hills and erected tents, and are staying in dark,” said Krishna of Medepalli.

“Adding to our problem, power has been shut down in some habitations as electric poles are in water in the low-lying areas,” the villagers said.

“We have restored power supply in Koida, Medepalli, Narayanapuram and a few other habitations. Once floods recede, we will restore power in all villages,” a Discom official said.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel helped us in shifting to the relief camps. We request the government to focus on the flood victims who have been suffering for the last 10 days,” said a woman staying at the Dacharam relief camp.

