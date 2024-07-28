GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many tribal habitations in knee-deep water in Eluru district

People complain of improper supply of essential commodities and insufficient number of boats to ferry stranded victims

Published - July 28, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KUKUNUR (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Many habitations on the banks of the Godavari were severely affected due to floods in the Agency area in Eluru district.

Though Ministers and MLAs visited the flood-hit areas and directed the officials to distribute ration, vegetables, tarpaulins, chlorine tablets, kerosene and medicines, there was no proper supply, the villagers alleged.

“We are in knee-deep water for the last 10 days in the low-lying areas in Velerupadu, Kukunur and Polavaram mandals. Every year, groceries are given for three months before the onset of monsoon. But this year, ration was supplied after floods inundated our habitations,” said Satyanarayana of Gommugudem.

Flood level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam was at 49.70 feet by Sunday evening, and the water level was decreasing, officials said.

In some villages, flood water remained stagnated for the last two weeks as Pedda Vaagu was in spate. More than five-feet water was there in the villages and some people were stranded. But sufficient number of boats was not arranged, villagers of Koida told The Hindu.

“We are living in constant fear as snakes and poisonous reptiles are coming along with the flood waters. We have trekked the hills and erected tents, and are staying in dark,” said Krishna of Medepalli.

“Adding to our problem, power has been shut down in some habitations as electric poles are in water in the low-lying areas,” the villagers said.

“We have restored power supply in Koida, Medepalli, Narayanapuram and a few other habitations. Once floods recede, we will restore power in all villages,” a Discom official said.

“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel helped us in shifting to the relief camps. We request the government to focus on the flood victims who have been suffering for the last 10 days,” said a woman staying at the Dacharam relief camp.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.