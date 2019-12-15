Many trains cancelled due to protests

The South Central Railway (SCR) has regulated some trains due to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Uluberia station of Kharagpur division and at Sankrall, Nalpur, Maurigram and Bankra Nayabaj sections in the South Eastern Railway, according to a press release.

All these trains pass through the South Central Railway Zone touching several stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Cancelled

Train No.18048 from Vasco to Howrah, No.18646 Hyderabad-Howrah, No.22859 Puri to Chennai, No.12842 Chennai to Howrah and No.12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati were cancelled on Sunday (December 15). No.22860 Chennai to Puri has been cancelled on Monday (December 16).

No.22852 Mangalore-Santragachi and No.06010 Puducherry-Santragachi were cancelled on Saturday (December 14).

Partially cancelled

No.12708 Howrah-Secunderabad and No.12703 Howrah to Secunderabad were partially cancelled between Howrah and Kharagpur on Sunday.

Rescheduled

No.22808 Chennai to Santragachi scheduled to depart at 8.10 a.m. Sunday, has been rescheduled to 2 p.m.

Special trains

SCR is running a special train, No.02859 from Puri to Chennai on Sunday, in the path of No.22859 from Puri at 5.30 p.m. Another special train, No.02860 Chennai to Puri will be run on Monday (December 16), in the path of Train No.22860 from Chennai at 4.25 p.m.