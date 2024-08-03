Many TDP leaders keen on contesting byelection to MLC seat

Senior TDP leaders are keen on contesting the byelection to the A.P. Legislative Council from the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities Constituency, comprising the three districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju.

As such, it has become a hectic exercise for the TDP to finalise the candidate. The leadership is likely to select a person who sidestepped and enabled the NDA alliance candidate win the recent general elections.

Among those trying their luck are a former MLA who was denied ticket from Visakhapatnam, another former MLA from Anakapalli, and two other senior leaders from Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

A few more candidates who parted ways with the YSRCP before the elections and shifted to the TDP are also keen on entering the fray.

In 2021, two YSRCP leaders Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav and Varudu Kalyani were elected as MLCs. In November last, Mr. Vamsikrishna parted ways with the YSRCP and joined the Jana Sena Partyy (JSP), leading to his disqualification.

Schedule

On July 30, the Election Commission announced byelection to the MLC seat that fell vacant.

As per the schedule, the notification for the byelection will be issued on August 6 and the last date to file nominations is August 13. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on August 14, and August 15 is the last date to withdraw. The election will be held on August 30 and counting of votes is on September 3. The Model Code of Conduct for the elections has already come into effect.

Wasting no time, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana as the party’s candidate. The TDP is likely to announce its candidate in a day or two.

As many as 822 voters will exercise their franchise in the election. They include 36 ZPTC members, 636 MPTC members, 97 corporators from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and 53 councillors from the Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili municipalities.

The YSRCP has an edge over the NDA considering its voter strength.

Speaking to The Hindu, Andhra Pradesh TDP president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said the party never fails to recognise the sacrifices and efforts of leaders and workers.

“Those who sacrificed their seats and posts in the recent elections will be actively considered for the MLC post. A final decision will be revealed in a day or two,” he said.

When asked about the number of YSRCP and NDA voters, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said, “It is not an issue at all. In the last five years, there is dissent among the YSRCP leaders over leadership and various issues. Resistance started from the grassroot. The YSRCP leaders are looking towards the NDA leadership, which is pro-people.”