Many TDP leaders are in touch with us, says YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

June 09, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Tadepalle (Guntur District)

With the preparations for the 2023 Lok Sabha Assembly polls picking up, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) to State govt., Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday, June 9 said that many Telugu Desam Party leaders were interested in joining his party.

The YSRCP’s manifesto for 2024 polls will continue to be welfare centric, Mr. Reddy said.

Speaking to The Hindu over the poll prospects and the party’s manifesto for the 2024 elections, Mr. Reddy said, “We have got a huge public mandate, and we continue to enjoy public confidence. We are the first choice for the leaders in other parties who wish to shift loyalties. Several TDP leaders are in touch with us, and they will join YSRCP shortly.”

He added that the new joinings from other parties will begin within a month during the constituency visits of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which are scheduled in a month’s time. He stated that the Navaratnalu welfare schemes, which were launched by YSRCP Government, were widely accepted by the people, and proved to be a grand success.

Hinting at the future manifesto of the party, he said it will continue to be welfare centric and will be innovative. “Welfare is in the DNA of our party. We have put in all our efforts to cover all the potential beneficiaries till the saturation level. But this time round, we may have more innovative programmes in the manifesto,” he said.

Responding to the TDP’s first manifesto released in the party’s annual meet Mahanadu few days ago, Mr. Reddy said, “the TDP has no original agenda for the manifesto. They are just trying to ape the successful manifestos of YSRCP and that of Congress in Karnataka.”