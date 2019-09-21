Many talented women lack platform, courage: Roja

Though women have variety of talent, they lack the courage and the platform to realise their full potential, said A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the 2nd Jain International Trade Organization(JITO) Ladies Wing Exhibition in the city on Friday.

“Exhibitions like these are a perfect platform for women to come forward to prove to the world that they possess the capability to make the society a better place. In any country, prosperity is achieved only when women are treated as equals to men. I am glad that JITO is providing an opportunity to women to showcase their talent,” she said.

Seconding Ms. Roja, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, Vasireddy Padma said that women’s participation in all spheres of life was important.

“Exhibition is one place where women can come together to showcase their talents and utilize this opportunity to help each other grow in order to make the society a better place for ourselves,” she said.

The annual JITO Ladies Wing Exhibition will be conducted for three days, till September 22 at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika in the city. Women from many parts of the country have come to the exhibition to sell products ranging from jewellery to baby soaps.

Chairperson of JITO Ladies Wing, Garima S. Hostawal said that the exhibition aims to encourage women to put up stalls and sell their products, thereby helping them gain recognition in the markets.