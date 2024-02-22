ADVERTISEMENT

Many sitting, former MLAs in touch with Congress, says Gidugu

February 22, 2024 04:37 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Former president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudra Raju on Wednesday said many ruling party leaders, including sitting and former MLAs, “are in touch with the Congress, as they are interested to join the party”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the process of identifying contestants who would be fighting the elections on Congress ticket was on. The leaders had received 1,017 applications from ticket-seekers for Assembly elections, he informed. He said people had begun to realise that only Congress can fulfil the promises made to the State at the time of the bifurcation.

Mr. Rudra Raju called on the party cadres and the general public to attend the proposed public meeting at Anantapur on February 26. Stating that the All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge would address the meeting, he said the party would raise all the pertinent issues related to the welfare of the State at the meeting.

APCC’s media cell chairman N. Thulasi Reddy slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for what he alleged as ‘unleashing a reign of anarchy in the State”. He strongly condemned the attacks on media houses and mediapersons in Amaravati, Anantapur and Kurnool. He said Mr. Jagan’s rule was worse that Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Mr. Thulasi Reddy said people should realise that this was the result of voting in favour of “factionists” and that “at least this time, they should support the secular and democratic Congress party”.

Referring to the International Mother Language Day observed on February 21, the senior Congress leader urged the State government to implement Telugu as a medium of instruction at primary-level in government schools.

