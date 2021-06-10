Many seek permission to prepare herbal concoction

Following the distribution of a preparation purportedly derived from Anandaiah’s formula by TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in his constituency, similar requests are being made to the government for permission to prepare the same.

Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener and former municipal councillor P. Naveen Kumar Reddy has written to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Executive Officer and AYUSH Commissioner to permit him to prepare an Ayurvedic recipe and distribute it to the denizens of Tirupati.

“Seshachalam hills have a lot of medicinal herbs and researchers from SV Ayurvedic College are adept in preparing such a concoction. If the government permits, we can prepare the same,” Mr. Reddy said in his representation. “Navaratnas can wait, but providing a natural remedy during the COVID-19 is far more important,” Mr. Reddy said.