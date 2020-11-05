Many rescued children want to study

They share their woes with Home Minister, DGP

“Police caught me while working for a cloth store. Later, they counselled my family members and offered me books and clothes,” said 12-year-old Yamini of Vizianagaram. The girl was speaking to Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, through video link, where DGP Gautam Sawang and officers of various departments were also present on Wednesday. “I want to study and become a police officer,” Yamini told the officers.

Charan Venkat, who was rescued from a grocery stores during the ‘Operation Musknna’, said he was helping his father, who was a vegetable vendor. He was a native of Krishna district. “I lost my mother and my father engaged me in the shop. I want to to become a police officer and serve the needy,” Mr. Venkat told the DGP.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said another boy, Kanakala Venkat, was rescued while working in a hotel. Venkat told the officers that he want to become an Army officer.

Twelve-year-old Salomi said she was rescued by the Prakasam police during the ‘Operation Muskaan’ drive, while she was begging along with her grandmother.

“As my parents were neglecting me, I was staying with my grandmother. Police caught me while seeking alms from the public. I want to go to school and become a teacher and lead a respectable life,” said Salomi.

Mr. Sawang assured the rescued children all help to continue their education.