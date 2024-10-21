214 policemen died while discharging duties in country, two killed in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the police martyrs who died while discharging their duties will be in the hearts of the people, and their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

Mr. Naidu paid tributes to the policemen who died while fighting against the anti-social elements. He placed the wreath and paid homage at the police martyrs pylon at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day here on Monday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Chief Secretary N.K. Prasad, Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other officers were among those who paid tributes to the police martyrs.

In all, 214 policemen died while discharging their duties in the country, of which two police constables were killed by the anti-social elements in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the role of police was vital in development of the State. He praised the police personnel who were working hard to maintain law and order and control the rowdy elements in the State.

Mr. Naidu announced that ₹20 crore would be allocated towards police welfare yearly. A permanent police martyrs pylon would be constructed at Amaravati. “Next year the Police Commemoration parade will be observed at Amaravati,” he said.

He asked the police officers to control the anti-social elements who were trying to disrupt peace and act tough against them. The Chief Minister cautioned the police as the criminals were resorting to crimes in ways and asked the investigation officers to update their knowledge from time-to-time.

“It is our duty of the government to look after the welfare of the police and strengthen the department. Steps were being taken to revise police department post bifurcation. Funds were being sanctioned to clear the pending bills, procure new vehicles and set up necessary infrastructure,” Mr. Naidu said.

Later, the police officers observed silence for two-minutes as homage to the departed souls of the slain policemen, and released a book ‘Amarulu Vaaru’, on the occasion.

Two constables, Gandham Narendra, attached to Agiripalli police station in Eluru district, died when a person attacked him with a stick while he was on Vinayaka Nimajjanam, bandobust.

Another constable, Bille Ganesh, working in 14th Battalion, Ananthapuram, died when red sanders smugglers ran a vehicle on him while he was trying to catch them, the police said.

The police donated fund to the flag day and many police officers paid tributes to the martyrs at the pylon.

