Many places in Andhra Pradesh reel under severe heat conditions

Machilipatnam, Kakinada, Tuni see a rise of over 7 degrees Celsius

Policemen use an umbrella to protect themselves from the scorching heat in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The State reeled under hot weather on Saturday with many places recording higher maximum temperatures. Several areas recorded above normal maximum temperatures.

While Friday was less hot, the temperatures rose to above 40 degrees Celsius in many areas on Saturday. Coastal towns such as Machilipatnam, Kakinada and Tuni witnessed a rise of over seven to nine degrees Celsius maximum temperature comparatively.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Gannavaram recorded a maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature. It was followed by Amaravati (43.4), Machilipatnam (43), Nandigama (41.9), Jangamaheswara Puram (41.4), Bapatla (41.4), Kakinada (40.7), Tuni (40.5), Ongole (40.4), Kavali (40.3) and Nandyal (40.3).

Heatwave conditions

According to the State Disaster Management Authority reports, 22 mandals experienced heatwave conditions and one mandal experienced severe heatwave conditions.

On Sunday, 17 mandals — Anakapalli (13), Vizianagaram (2), ASR (1), and Kakinada (1) — are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions while 98 mandals — Kakinada (18), East Godavari (16), Konaseema (14), Vizianagaram (13), Anakapalli (10), Parvathipuram Manyam (4), Srikakulam (5), Visakhapatnam (4), West Godavari (8), ASR (3) and Eluru (3) districts — are likely to witness heatwave conditions.