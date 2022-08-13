Many people hoist flags on their homes

‘Har Ghar Tiranga programme spurred curiosity among youth about Indian history’

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM
August 13, 2022 19:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people hoisted the national flags on their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Residents in colonies gathered and recalled the sacrifices of the great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Former Rotary Club Central president Motamarri Srinivas said that he had a special feeling when he was hoisting the flag at his home. K.V.D. Sriramamurthy, a teacher, said that patriotic fervour had spread with the hoisting of flags in all colonies. A.P. Government Retired Employees’ Association Vizianagaram unit president Ramachandra Panda said that it was a great opportunity for everyone to hoist the flag with the relaxation of norms.

Women entrepreneur Geeta Srikanth, who hoisted the flag in Srikakulam, said that youngsters became curious about the Indian history following the flag hoisting at all homes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Rashtra Arya Vysya Maha Sabha vice-president Tammana Bhaskar and Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham president Mandavilli Gupta urged the people to keep the Tricolour in a respectable manner after August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app