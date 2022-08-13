Many people hoist flags on their homes

‘Har Ghar Tiranga programme spurred curiosity among youth about Indian history’

Many people hoisted the national flags on their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme. Residents in colonies gathered and recalled the sacrifices of the great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Former Rotary Club Central president Motamarri Srinivas said that he had a special feeling when he was hoisting the flag at his home. K.V.D. Sriramamurthy, a teacher, said that patriotic fervour had spread with the hoisting of flags in all colonies. A.P. Government Retired Employees’ Association Vizianagaram unit president Ramachandra Panda said that it was a great opportunity for everyone to hoist the flag with the relaxation of norms.

Women entrepreneur Geeta Srikanth, who hoisted the flag in Srikakulam, said that youngsters became curious about the Indian history following the flag hoisting at all homes.

AP Rashtra Arya Vysya Maha Sabha vice-president Tammana Bhaskar and Srikakulam Arya Vysya Sangham president Mandavilli Gupta urged the people to keep the Tricolour in a respectable manner after August 15.