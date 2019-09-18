Andhra Pradesh

Many parts in State receive heavy to moderate rainfall

more-in

IMD predicts heavy rain at isolated places today

Heavy to moderate rainfall lashed several places in the State on Tuesday due to the upper air cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal off the north of the State.

Several mandals in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts of Rayalaseema region and Krishna, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam districts have received heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop into a low-pressure area in the coming 24 hours over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining Coastal AP region, according to India Meteorological Department’s inference.

Under its influence, most places in the coastal districts of the State are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for four days from Wednesday.

IMD cautioned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur of Coastal Andhra and Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

A similar situation of heavy rainfall might occur in coastal districts on Friday and Saturday and later while the impact in Rayalaseema would become lowered and only light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in isolated or a few areas during the same period.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 3:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/many-parts-in-state-receive-heavy-to-moderate-rainfall/article29443084.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY