Many oppose Grasim expansion plan on pollution, safety concerns in East Godavari

February 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - BHALABADRAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

Local people and many former people’s representatives on Tuesday resorted to vociferous protests during the environmental public hearing on the proposed ₹2,450-crore expansion project of the Chlor-Alkali unit of Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla group, on a 246-acre site at Bhalabadrapuram village in the district. They demanded withdrawal of the expansion plan.

The public hearing was conducted by the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB-Kakinada) and Chaired by East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha at the Z.P. High School here.

Former Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and others opposed diverting 17,144 KLD (Kilo Litre Per Day) of water from the Godavari river and drawing more than 5,000 KLD from the groundwater source for the project.

“The GIL has proposed to transport 30,000 tonnes of coal per year for its expansion needs apart from 56 raw materials. The areas surrounding the project will witness pollution of various kinds due to coal-based operations,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and former local Sarpanch Karri Venkata Rama Reddy.

Those who spoke on the project’s overall impact on the local environment, irrigation, and habitations highlighted its health hazards and also expressed fears over the safety of the chemicals used in the unit.

Anaparthi MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy opined that the expansion of the project would help improve employment opportunities for locals.

Some speakers alleged that NREGA workers had been brought from different places to attend the public meeting, and that only one woman was given a chance to express her opinion.

Fears allayed

Reacting to the safety and pollution concerns, the plant head R.G. Krishnan said, “Water will be drawn from the Godavari upper flood canal and stored for three months on the project site. We will not draw water when farmers need it for agricultural operations.”

On use of chemicals and their safety, he said a three-layer safety net would be in place to deal with chlorine. Public would be allowed to check the safety measures 24x7 with prior notice.

In her conclusive remarks, the Collector said, “As many as 23 individuals have registered their opinions in the public hearing. Eight of them have opposed the expansion of the project.”

The public hearing report would be submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for a decision on granting ‘Environment Clearance’ for the project, she said.