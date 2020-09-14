Many low lying areas inundated due to rains, three dead in Andhra Pradesh’s Tanuku

Tanuku (West Godavari):

14 September 2020 17:00 IST

Canals and rivulets were overflowing in Krishna, West Godavari districts.

Three persons died when a car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal in the town on Monday. The deceased were identified as Naga Subashini (33) an employee of DRDA, Srinivas (32) working in Transport department and Shekar (40), senior assistant in municipal office, Tanuku.

They were all natives of Bhimavaram and were proceeding to Tanuku in a car, when the mishap occurred. The Tanuku police registered a case, the West Godavari police said.

Heavy rains

Main mandals in West Godavari and Krishna districts have been receiving incessant rains for the last two days inundating the low lying areas.

Kolleru lake was overflowing on the road cutting roadway between Eluru and Kaikalur. People staying on the lake bed villages were in constant fear as the water level is raising due to heavy rains.

Mogalturu, Tanuku, Poduru and Palakoderu received about 98.8mm and about 85mm rainfall was recorded in Kalla, Chintalapudi, Narsapuram and Nidadavolu mandals in West Godavari district.

Alert in Krishna

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, in a video-conference held on Monday, sounded alert and asked the officers to be alert in the wake of heavy rain prediction for the next three days.

The Sub-Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Tahsildars, Disaster Management-, Police-, Fire-, Municipal-, Panchayat Raj-, A.P. Transco-, Medical and Health, Agriculture and other Department officials were asked to be alert as the discharge from Prakasam Barrage is increasing by the day.

Mr. Imtiaz directed the officers to take measures to prevent human-, animal- and property loss due to rains.

Canals overflowing

Many canals and rivulets were overflowing as there was continuous downpour in the upstream areas in Telangana State. Road communication has been cut off to some villages and rainwater stagnated in the fields. Machilipatnam bus station was in rain water since Sunday, the locals said.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in the Agency area in West Godavari district. Streams were flowing on the road snapping communication to some tribal hamlets.