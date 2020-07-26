Many lapses in COVID care facilities, alleges BJP

The people being discharged from the COVID Care Centres and hospitals were not being provided with transport facility and in some cases the stipulated ₹2,000, alleged Bharatiya Janata Party district general secretary Duddakunta Venkateswara Reddy here on Sunday.

The number of cases was increasing by the day in the district and patients were being brought even from far off places to Anantapur city by ambulances, but at the time of discharge the same care was not being taken and they were being made to wait outside the hospital for several hours, he alleged. There were clear guidelines for payment of ₹2,000 to each discharged patient which were not being followed, he said.

With none to escort them back home people were finding it difficult to go home taking autorickshaws and buses at own cost after getting discharged, he said and wanted this anomaly corrected immediately.

‘Food not being served’

“The BJP demands decentralisation of COVID Care Centres and triage of patients instead of making patients travel more than 100 km. More COVID Care Centres should be opened and phone numbers of the nodal officers made public,” he said. Quarantine centres and COVID Care Centres were lacking in facilities, he said, and alleged that in Narayana and PVKK COVID Cares centres, food was not being served to some patients.

There was a lack of coordination between the Revenue and Health Department officials in the district, which should be corrected. All private hospitals must be opened immediately and even non-COVID cases entertained there. Action should be initiated against the non-compliant nursing home owners/doctors, Mr. Venkateswara Reddy said.