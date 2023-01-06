Many lapses detected at Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh, says Food Commission Chairman

January 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission, which inspected several Anganwadi centres in the State, have reportedly noticed many irregularities in implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana, YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus and Take-Home Ration (THR) schemes.

Staff in the centres were reportedly found to be resorting to irregularities in supplying nutritional diet and in some Anganwadi centres (also known as pre-schools), poor quality of material was being supplied, said Commission Chairman Chitha Vijay Pratap Reddy.

To solve the malnutrition and anaemia problem among children and pregnant mothers, the government was supplying nutritious diet through 55,607 Anganwadi centres in the State.

In all, 7,15 lakh pregnant and lactating women, 15.66 lakh children aged six months to three years and 10.09 lakh children aged three to six years were covered under the schemes.

Under the YSR Sampoorna Plus Scheme, the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials were supplying cooked meals with, rice, dal, vegetable curry, milk and egg for 25 days a month. Through take-home nutrition kits, multi-grain atta (2 kg), groundnut chikki (500 gm), ragi flour (500 gm), jaggery (500 gm) and dry dates (500 gm), all worth ₹1,100 per month, were being supplied to pregnant and lactating women.

Through Take-Home Ration (THR), Balamrutam (2.5 kg), 30 eggs and six litres of milk, all worth around ₹620, was being supplied for children every month. The government was spending about ₹1,500 crore per annum on the schemes.

Even as the government was spending crores of rupees to supply nutritious diet to pregnant and lactating women and children in Anganwadi centres, the implementation of the schemes was poor, Mr. Pratap Reddy said, adding that the supply of nutritious diet was good in Konaseema and NTR Districts.

“The AP State Food Commission, which visited many Anganwadi centres in the State, found several lapses in grounding the schemes meant for pregnant women and children. In some centres, the staff was supplying stale and damaged material,” Mr. Pratap Reddy said.

In some centres, the staff were marking ‘a’ for absentees, and ‘p’ for present in attendance registers. But, teachers were changing ‘a’ as ‘p’ later and were misusing rice, eggs, milk, chikki and other material, the Commission Chairman said.

Officers concerned were directed to take steps to prevent irregularities in Anganwadi centres, and a report would be sent to the government on the lapses in implementing the schemes, Mr. Pratap Reddy said.