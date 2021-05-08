Nine killed, several injured in blast at limestone quarry in Kadapa district

A truck carrying gelatin sticks was blown off while the victims were unloading the explosives

Nine daily wage workers were killed on the spot, and several others were critically injured in a deafening blast when a truck carrying gelatin sticks was blown off while the victims were unloading the explosives at a limestone quarry at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu mandal in Kadapa district on Saturday morning.

According to information, close to two dozen workers, hailing from Pulivendula, Kasinayana and Badwel mandals, were at the worksite, when some of them were deployed to unload the explosives from the truck which reached the spot from Badwel.

All of a sudden, a loud blast occurred when the gelatin sticks came in contact with the sides of the vehicle. Several bodies were blown to pieces and were thrown to a distance of fifty to hundred feet. Such was the powerful impact of the blast that some body parts were caught in the tree branches and roadside bushes at the forested location.

Senior police and revenue officials rushed to the spot from Pulivendula and Kadapa to take stock of the situation. The other workers along with the villagers of nearby hamlets informed the 108 ambulances and the area police about the tragic incident. The injured were rushed to the hospitals at Pulivendula.

A senior police officer said that rescue operations had become very difficult as the location of the quarry was tucked in a rough terrain surrounded by forest ranges of Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam district. The toll was expected to be higher, it was observed.