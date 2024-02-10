ADVERTISEMENT

6 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Nellore

February 10, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - NELLORE

K Umashanker
In a gory road accident, six persons were killed, and fifteen others were injured, four of them critically, when a private travel bus collided with a parked lorry, which in turn was hit by another lorry from the opposite direction, a few meters away from the Musunuru Toll Plaza towards Buchireddipalem road in Kavali mandal, 60 km from here, in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Kavali police, a private travel bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Chennai, when the mishap occurred around 3.00 am.

The bus hit a parked lorry in the rear side at a high speed, followed by another lorry coming from the opposite direction hitting the stationary lorry on the front the side. Both the accident happened almost simultaneously. The impact left all three vehicles mangled, killing four persons on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries at the area hospital at Kavali.

The deceased included the drivers of both the lorries and the private bus. Two of the deceased passengers were identified as Rupa (32) and Suresh (33) of Chennai. Identification of the remaining is going on. The police had to use gas cutters to retrieve a couple of bodies and the injured passengers from the mangled steel., the police said.

The police personnel from various police stations of the Kavali sub-division rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the area hospital at Kavali by deploying five ambulances.

Senior police officials from Nellore and Kavali inspected the accident site. A case has been registered.

