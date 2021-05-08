10 killed in blast at limestone quarry in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district

KADAPA

08 May 2021 15:54 IST

The accident occurred when gelatins were being unloaded.

Ten workers were killed on Saturday in an explosion at a limestone quarry at Mamillapalle village, in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, when gelatin sticks were being unloaded from a truck.

While the bodies of six daily wage workers were retrieved, the police are trying verify the identity of the other victims from the remains at the site.

According to information, about two dozen workers were at the work site at the time of the accident, caused reportedly by the impact of a gelatin stick against the truck.

The impact was such that body parts were strewn over a half a kilometre radius. The toll was expected to rise as teams were formed to identify and collect the body parts.

Rescue operations were delayed as the accident site is in a remote area, residents said. Those who received moderate injuries were rushed to hospitals in Badvel. A senior police officer, who rushed to the spot, said rescue operations had become difficult as the quarry was in a rough terrain, surrounded by hills and forest ranges of Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts.

Superintendent of Police, Kadapa, K.K.N. Anburajan told The Hindu that they had received a complaint that 10 workers were killed. The police have so far traced six bodies, and a search is on to determine the fate of the other victims. “Our personnel rushed to the spot, and the investigation into the accident has begun,” he said.

The SP said that as per preliminary information, the limestone quarry sites in Kalasapadu mandal had all valid permits. “However, we will be investigating the details to ascertain the facts,” Mr. Anburajan said.

Another senior police officer said the rescue operation had become difficult as the quarry was tucked in a rough terrain surrounded by hills and forest ranges of Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts.