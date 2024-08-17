GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many IPS officers awaiting posting go on leave

Sixteen IPS officers were not given posting and directed to report in the DGP’s Office at Mangalagiri

Published - August 17, 2024 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Many IPS officers, who were waiting for posting and were directed to report in the AP Police Headquarters, reportedly went on leave.

Sixteen IPS officers, including two officers of the rank of Director Generals of Police (DGP), one Additional DGP and three IGs, were not given posting and they were directed to report in the DGP’s Office at Mangalagiri.

The Director General of Police, Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, directed the officers to be present in the DGP Office regularly, sign in the attendance register at 10 a.m. in the officer’s waiting room, and also before leaving the office without fail.

The IPS officers should be ready to attend any urgent work, the DGP said in a memo served to them.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Buro member Varla Ramaiah, at a press conference on Friday, alleged that some IPS officers visited Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad without obtaining prior permission from the higher authorities.

Mr. Ramaiah appealed to the DGP to take action against the officers who were on Vacancy Reserve (VR) and violated the rules.

The IPS officers applied for leave for a few days, sources told The Hindu on Saturday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.