Many IPS officers awaiting posting go on leave

Many IPS officers, who were waiting for posting and were directed to report in the AP Police Headquarters, reportedly went on leave.

Sixteen IPS officers, including two officers of the rank of Director Generals of Police (DGP), one Additional DGP and three IGs, were not given posting and they were directed to report in the DGP’s Office at Mangalagiri.

The Director General of Police, Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, directed the officers to be present in the DGP Office regularly, sign in the attendance register at 10 a.m. in the officer’s waiting room, and also before leaving the office without fail.

The IPS officers should be ready to attend any urgent work, the DGP said in a memo served to them.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Buro member Varla Ramaiah, at a press conference on Friday, alleged that some IPS officers visited Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad without obtaining prior permission from the higher authorities.

Mr. Ramaiah appealed to the DGP to take action against the officers who were on Vacancy Reserve (VR) and violated the rules.

The IPS officers applied for leave for a few days, sources told The Hindu on Saturday.