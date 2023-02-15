Many independents set to enter Council poll fray for North Andhra graduates’ constituency

February 15, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Many independents are going to test their fortunes in the Legislative Council elections for the graduates’ constituency scheduled to be held on March 14.

Vedamata Gas agency proprietor from Srikakulam Duppala Ravindrababu has already started campaigning by meeting the teachers and the graduates who have enrolled their names as voters. Mr. Ravindra, who contested for the Srikakulam Parliament seat in the 2009 general elections as a BJP candidate, later quit the party and is now entering the fray as an independent. The issues of graduates have not been properly raised in the legislature which has prompted him to take the electoral plunge, he says.

The Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Youth Association’s State president Samayam Hemanth Kumar is preparing to file his nomination on February 16 when the notification for the election will be released. Former CBI officer V.V. Lakshminarayana has backed his candidature.

Mr. Kumar promises to strive for at least one job for each family and bring pressure on the government to fix an affordable fee structure in private educational institutions. “Our association is working exclusively on the issues of graduates whose future has turned bleak with the delay in issuance of job notifications. I will raise all their issues in the legislature if elected,” he tells The Hindu.

Weavers’ association leader and RTI activist B.S.V.J. Pratap Kumar, another contender, says he will step up pressure on the government for regularisation of contract employees and establishment of coaching institutions in all districts to help the youngsters preparing for competitive examinations.

Uttarandhra Cheruvulu Parirakshana Samithi leader Marisarla Malati is also expected to contest the elections as she has held several meetings in Gara of Srikakulam district and other places to elicit the opinion of the members of the association in this regard.