Many IAS, IPS officials call on Jagan

A day after counting, the new office-cum-residence of YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was converted into a veritable fortress, with the deployment of police and barricades to check the movement of visitors and vehicles.

The building that was earlier referred to as the YSR Congress Party central office has been converted into Mr. Jagan’s camp office, and the same will be converted into the Chief Minister’s camp office after May 30. The building was closed to party workers.

A temporary convoy with six vehicles, including bullet proof cars, and hi-tech jammers was put at the disposal of the YSRCP chief in the morning.

The Executive Officers of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam called on Mr. Jagan with senior temple priests in tow to offer special “ashirvachanams” to Mr. Jagan..

Several IAS and IPS officers made a courtesy call on Mr. Jagan on Friday. J S V Prasad, Manmohan Singh, Sambasiva Rao, Ahmed Babu, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Karikal Valavan, Shashi Bhushan Kumar, P.V. Ramesh, K Vijayanand, Ajay Jain, Cherukuri Sridhar, M.T. Krishna Babu, members of the former Chief Minister’s peshi Satish Chandra, Girija Sankar, Rajamouli and Sai Prasad, IPS officers N. Surendra Babu, N. Anuradha and Gowtham Sawang met Mr. Jagan briefly.

Mr. Jagan had a brief interaction with them. Senior IAS officer Dananjaya Reddy introduced the officers who came to meet Mr. Jagan.

Meet with party leaders

A host of newly elected MPs and MLAs and YSRCP party leaders called on Mr Jagan in the afternoon.

Senior leaders Umareddy Venkateswarlu, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Ambati Rambabu and Malladi Vishnu were among those who met the YSRCP chief.