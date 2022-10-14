Many girls attend rigorous training to become Agniveers in Srikakulam

Sixty-two girls from several States attend training programmes organised by ‘Indian Army Calling’

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM
October 14, 2022 03:52 IST

Girls aspiring to become Agniveers participating in a drill in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

As many as 62 girls from different States including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been attending rigorous training programmes organised by ‘Indian Army Calling’ organisation in Srikakulam with an aim to join the armed forces.

The girls are attending various training programmes such as endurance running to improve their fitness which is essential to become Agniveers. Recently, the Indian Army had issued a notification for the recruitment of girls as Agniveers. The Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally is scheduled from November 27 and 29 at Vellore, Tamil Nadu. Girls who passed Class X with 45% marks are eligible to apply.

Although the contract period is only for four years, the girls are keen to join the armed forces. Many girl students with traditional degrees and intermediate qualification are also interested in enrolling. A student D. Sravanthi from Nizamabad district in Telangana hoped that she would have a bright future even after her contract period as her experience as an Agniveer would ensure opportunities in other fields. Another student Kandukuri Priyanka of Tirupati said that there was a chance for continuation in the armed forces as some of the Agniveers would be offered permanent posts.

Indian Army Calling founder director Basva Venkata Ramana said that more girls would become part of the armed forces if the norms were relaxed. “The minimum height has to be 162 cm to get selected although it was only 152 cm in previous Army recruitment rallies. The government should relax the norms since many tribal girls and others are generally short and their average height is below 155 cm,” he said. Mr. Venkata Ramana said that girl candidates were given fee exemption but suggested to pay mess bill in private hostels.

