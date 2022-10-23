Many girl students taken ill in Uppada government high school in Kakinada district

The illness came to light on Saturday late night, doctors began the survey

T. Appala Naidu UPPADA (KAKINADA)
October 23, 2022 14:36 IST

A team of doctors and Education Department officials on October 23 swung into action to survey and prevent the illness being reported by several girl students of Zilla Parishad High School at Uppada Kothapalli village in Kakinada district.

On Oct. 23, three students have complained of respiratory problems, which were looked into by doctors on the school premises.

Kakinada District Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya told The Hindu, “As many as three girls have reported the illness on Sunday morning during the medical check-up. More details on the illness among the girls and reasons will be gathered by evening.”

The illness among the girls came to light late on October 22 night. 

Speaking to The Hindu, Kakinada District Education Officer D. Subhadra said, “We are examining all the likely causes. The source of food consumed by the students who reported the illness is also being inquired”.

“We have prepared to shift the girls if the doctors advise to admit them to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada,”, Ms. Subhadra added.

