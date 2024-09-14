Many from North Andhra also victims of floods in Vijayawada: MLA

Thousands of people from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were also badly affected by the recent floods in Vijayawada, said Rajam MLA Kondru Murali Mohan on Saturday. He said these families are settled in Ajit Singh Nagar and other localities of Vijayawada. Speaking to media persons in Rajam, he requested the public to donate liberally to provide relief to the families.

Vizianagaram TDP BC welfare wing president Guravana Narayana Rao and TDP local leaders Vanga Venkata Rao, M. Hari and S. Bhimaraju handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh in favour of CM’s relief fund to Mr. Murali.

Shastra Service organisation members Kotta Saiprashant Kumar, Penki Chaitnya, Gandi Gopi and Sitharam handed over a cheque for ₹36,803, and Rajam Jewellery Association representatives handed over a cheque for ₹50,000. Mr.Murali said all the cheques would be sent to Chief Minister’s Office by Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.