GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many from North Andhra also victims of floods in Vijayawada: MLA

Published - September 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of people from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts were also badly affected by the recent floods in Vijayawada, said Rajam MLA Kondru Murali Mohan on Saturday. He said these families are settled in Ajit Singh Nagar and other localities of Vijayawada. Speaking to media persons in Rajam, he requested the public to donate liberally to provide relief to the families.

Vizianagaram TDP BC welfare wing president Guravana Narayana Rao and TDP local leaders Vanga Venkata Rao, M. Hari and S. Bhimaraju handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh in favour of CM’s relief fund to Mr. Murali.

Shastra Service organisation members Kotta Saiprashant Kumar, Penki Chaitnya, Gandi Gopi and Sitharam handed over a cheque for ₹36,803, and Rajam Jewellery Association representatives handed over a cheque for ₹50,000. Mr.Murali said all the cheques would be sent to Chief Minister’s Office by Sunday.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.