Many contenders for ministerial berth

With Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, a ministerial berth has fallen vacant in the State.

Guntur district is being represented in the Cabinet by Home Minister M. Sucharitha (Prathipadu-SC) and Mr. Ramana Rao (MLC), both of them long-standing loyalists of the YSRCP.

There are quite a few aspirants for the berth in the district.

A YSR loyalist

MLA Ambati Rambabu, who won against former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at Sattenapalli, is among them.

A loyalist of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the MLA has held several key positions in the party. Till recently, he was an official spokesperson. He continues to be the party’s vocal voice in the media.

The vacancy also raised the hopes of several first-time MLAs.

First-time MLAs

Vidadala Rajani, who emerged as a giant killer by defeating former Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao at Chilakaluripet, is another contender. Having consolidated her position in the constituency, the MLA has attracted attention by reaching out to people during the lockdown.

Meruga Nagarjuna from Vemuru is another aspirant. Having won from a reserved constituency, he has little chances, as there is a Dalit as a Home Minister.

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy is a senior MLA from Macherla, having won for three consecutive terms, but he has been made a chief whip.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who defeated Nara Lokesh, is another contender. But chances are that he could be given the mantle of a corporation.

Key aspirant

In this situation, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati has emerged as a key contender.

Mr. Raghupati, who was elected from Bapatla, has completed one year in office as Deputy Speaker.

Mr. Raghupati, son of former Governor Prabhakara Rao, has been with the YSRCP ever since its inception.

Despite denial of ticket by the Congress in 2009, he had contested the elections and secured more than 20,000 votes. He also won the elections in 2014 and 2019. After the YSRCP stormed to power, he was rewarded with the post of Deputy Speaker.