Many candidates give a miss to UPSC exam in Andhra Pradesh

Low attendance of the candidates registered for the preliminary exams for Civil Services conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday was a common feature across the State.

Many places recorded less than 50 % attendance of the candidates who showed up at the exam centres. In Krishna district, of the total 9,872 candidates registered, only 4,679 of them wrote the test in 22 exam centres, all of them in Vijayawada city, recording an attendance of 47.40 %.

Visakhapatnam district recorded a slightly higher 47.54 % of attendance of the candidates who wrote their test in 22 centres. The officials concerned said although a total 9,112 candidates had applied, only 4,443 of them actually appeared for the exam.

Anantapur district witnessed 1,144 of the total 2,079 registered candidates writing their exam in six designated exam centres. District Collector G. Veerapandian, along with the APIIC Managing Director and nodal officer Ahmed Babu inspected the examination centres.

In Tirupati, however, the percentage of candidates writing the preliminary test rose slightly to above 53 %. Of the total 4,639 candidates who enrolled their names, only 2,501 of them wrote the exam in 10 centres.

Collector P.S. Pradyumna, along with the UPSC Joint Secretary M.L. Soni and Tirupati Sub-Collector R. Mahesh Kumar, inspected a few test centres to ensure that it was a smooth affair.

Secretary of Water Resources Department Sasibhushan Kumar, also visited the centres in the capacity of the State UPSC observer to inspect arrangements such as drinking water, power supply and medical facilities.

The exam was held in two sessions — from 9.30 a.m to 11.30 a.m and from 2.30 p.m to 4.30 p.m.

The low turnout of the candidates was attributed to multiple reasons. “Such low turnout of candidates in the UPSC prelims is a common phenomenon. A large number of students register their names because, barring Other Castes (boys) and Other Backward Castes (boys), it is free for everybody else. Moreover, since each candidate has the option of attempting the exam for limited number of times, the aspirants don’t want to waste at attempt,” says B.S.N. Durga Prasad, Managing Director, Takshasila IAS Academy, Vijayawada.

This year, he says, many people opted for the Group-I exams held recently after a gap of few years.

The questions in this exam are more State-specific which the candidates find it easy to attempt.