Many canals in Eluru overflowing on roads, crops inundated

Tammileru, Jalleru, Gunderu canals in spate

Crops in some thousands of acres were inundated due to incessant rains and many roads connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the National Highway were submerged in floods as the streams were in spate.

Road connectivity between Jangareddygudem and Eluru, Chebrolu-Dubacherla, T. Narsapuram and Chintalapudi and many other villages were snapped as heavy rains lashed in the border Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts and in the catchment areas.

Some government offices, Anganwadi Centres located in low lying areas in Eluru, Lingapalem, Pedavegi, Kamavarapukota, Unguturu, Denduluru, Akiveedu, Narsapuram, Palakol, Bhimavaram and other places were inundated.

Power disrupted

Flood water entered into the houses in some colonies as the drainages and canals were overflowing due to torrential rains occurring for the last four days. Power was disrupted due to rains and floods in some habitations.

Many canals including Jalleru, Gunderu, Tammileru, Yerrakaluva, Kovvada, Baineru and other streams and rivulets flowing from the hills in Polavaram, Jeelugumilli and Buttaigudem mandals were overflowing.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, in-charge Collector Himanshu Shukla said the flood level in Tammileru was at 345 feet, while its full capacity was 355 feet. The capacity of Yerrakaluva was 83 feet, and the flood level has touched 82 feet.

“Irrigation officials were discharging flood to the downstream and the villagers staying in low level were cautioned,” the in-charge Collector said.

The Revenue, Irrigation, AP Transco, Medical and Health, Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Panchayat Raj and other department officials were instructed to visit villages and monitor the situation from time to time, Mr. Shukla said.

Relief camps

He directed the K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer, Narsapuram Sub-Collector, Revenue Divisional Officers and the Mandal Revenue Officers to be alert as the water level in Godavari River is raising.

Mr. Shukla directed the officers to arrange relief camp and maintain stocks of the essentials in the camps and visit the island villages immediately.