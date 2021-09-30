Many beneficiaries left out of PM Kisan in State, says study

VIJAYAWADA

30 September 2021 00:14 IST

‘Absence of SOP also contributing to delay in resolving payment issues’

About 29% of the farmer beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the State have not received their full benefits that account for ₹1,168 crore.

“Our field work and data analysis show that a good number of bank rejection cases and ‘State action required’ cases are unresolved for three to 18 months primarily due to lack of dissemination of information among officials in the rural sector and absence of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to resolve the payment issues,” says Chakradhar Buddha, Director, Liberation Technology India (LibTech India) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The organisation comprises a team of engineers, social workers and social scientists who work to improve transparency, accountability and democratic engagement in rural public services delivery.

Of the 56,37,105 farmers registered since the inception of the scheme in December 2018 and eligible to receive ₹8,082.9 crore, 90,193 (1.6%) of them have been declared ineligible either by citing ‘Beneficiary is dead’ or ‘Beneficiary is an income tax payee’.

However, 39,75,374 farmers have received all the instalments due to them amounting to ₹6,915 crore, while 16,61,731 (29%) are yet to receive at least one instalment amounting to ₹1,168 crore.

He says an estimated 7,67,940 (46%) farmers are missing the benefits due to bank rejections and 4,89,480 (29%) are pending for State action.

Mr. Buddha says to understand the ‘exclusions’ LibTech researchers Venkata Krishna Kagga and Ajay Palle Swearo have analysed the PM Kisan data for more than 56 lakh registered farmers and a random sample of 5% transactional level data for villages in each district of the State covering 2.85 lakh beneficiaries, using the data available as on June 26 for the 8th instalment of the financial benefit, from December 2018 to June 2021.

“Five months of field research in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Chittoor and Anantapur districts, combined with interviews of officials and analysis of PM Kisan data in the public domain, helped us draw these conclusion,” he explains.

‘Most exclusions in Nellore’

While the objective of the scheme is to supplement the farmers’ income by extending them a financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually, about 4,17,212 farmers registered from the State have not received even a single payment under the scheme. Some of them have registered as early as February 2019.

The most ‘exclusions’ are seen in Nellore district, where farmers have received as low as ₹365.3 crore, while their counterparts in Anantapur district received the highest of ₹750 crore.

“Kadapa and Vizianagaram have least amount of dues in the State with ₹58.2 crore and ₹62.7 crore respectively, while Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam districts have more than ₹100 crore due each and require urgent steps to resolve the payment issue,” says Mr. Buddha.

The other reasons vary from Aadhaar-related issues to payment being under process, he says, attributing the pending of Aadhaar-related mostly to lack of understanding on the part of the officials.