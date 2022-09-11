Many areas in Krishna, NTR districts reel under flood for third day

Discharge at Prakasam Barrage falls below 4 lakh cusecs by evening, first flood warning withdrawn

People of Ravichettu Lanka and Pamula in Krishna district crossing the swollen river without life jackets on a country boat on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Several low-lying areas in NTR and Krishna districts alongside the Krishna river remain affected by the flood as the discharge at Prakasam Barrage was above four lakh cusecs for the third consecutive day on Sunday, since the first flood warning was issued. However, the first flood warning issued at the barrage was withdrawn at 6.30 p.m. as the discharge of surplus water into the sea came down, said Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha.

In a release, Mr. Basha said up to 4.11 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged from the barrage on Sunday and by 6.30 p.m. the discharge came down to 3.89 lakh cusecs. He asked the public not to attempt to cross the river yet. He told the officials to stay alert as there were heavy rains during the past three days.

He asked the people staying at the relief camps not to go back to their villages until the officials told them to go.

Rainfall

An average rainfall of 36 mm was received across the district on Sunday while it was 25 mm on Saturday, he said.

Several areas including Gudivada (61.4 mm), Kankipadu (56.4 mm), Movva (53.6 mm), Penamaluru (50.6 mm), Nagayalanka (45.4 mm), Pamarru (42.8 mm) and Ghantasala (41.4 mm) of Krishna district received heavy rainfall.

Ibrahimpatnam of the NTR district received 74.5 mm of rainfall.

Bahuda in spate

Meanwhile, the Bahuda river has been in spate in Srikakulam district since Sunday morning.

According to officials, with heavy inflows from its catchment areas in the neighbouring Odisha, the Bahuda received 41,024 cusecs of water near the Itchapuram Old Bridge. The third and final flood warning would be issued if the inflows crossed 58,436 cusecs, the officials said.