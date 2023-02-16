Many areas in Andhra Pradesh witness rise in temperatures

February 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in maximum temperatures since the beginning of February.

The maximum temperatures in many areas of the State have already hit the 35 degrees Celsius mark with up to four degrees Celsius departure from normal temperature.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, the highest, on Thursday.

It was followed by Tuni (35.4), Anantapur (35.2), Kadapa (35.2), Vizianagaram (34.5), Vijayawada (34), Machilipatnam (34), Kakinada (33.6), Tirupati (33), Ongole (32.7), Bapatla (32.6), Nellore (32.1), Kalingapatnam (31.4) and Visakhapatnam (30.9). The maximum temperature in Kurnool never touched 37.4 degrees in the first three weeks of the month in the last 10 years.

As per the automatic weather station (AWS) reports of the AP State Planning Development Society, mandals in various districts recorded a maximum temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius.

They include Penumantra of West Godavari (38.9), Podili of Prakasam (38.8), Tiruvuru of NTR (38.7), Banganapalli of Nandyal (38.7), Rajam of Vizianagaram (38.7), Tadepalligudem of West Godavari (38.6), Pagidyala of Nandyal (38.6), Gokavaram of East Godavari (38.5), Atchampet of Palnadu (38.5), Atmakur of Nandyal (38.4), Kanekal of Anantapur (38.4), Maredumilli of ASR (38.3), Ramagiri of Sri Sathya Sai (38.3) and others.

While the IMD is yet to issue the seasonal forecast for summer, reports by other agencies suggest a harsh summer this year. IMD will release the summer forecast by the end of February, said an official of IMD, AP.