Manufacturing, smuggling of ID arrack on the rise

There has been a rampant increase in the number of ID arrack smuggling cases in Visakhapatnam district.

With a phased prohibition on liquor and a steep rise in prices of IMFL brands, a majority of tipplers are turning towards ID arrack, resulting in an increase in gangs manufacturing the illicit product.

According to officials, boozers used to get a decent quantity of liquor for ₹70 earlier. However, now one has to spend at least ₹180 now for the same quantity. Moreover, a number of shops have been closed. Unable to afford the hike in prices, many are opting for the illegally brewed arrack.

“The gangs sell arrack in small packets, and prices begin from ₹20. This is what is attracting the boozers. During the lockdown, when liquor outlets were closed, these gangs sold ID liquor at a starting price of ₹500,” said a senior police officer.

A number of gangs have been manufacturing ID arrack for decades in interior parts of the Agency. Till a year ago, patronage was low. But since the last few months, the gangs have spread their operations with city residents too becoming their customers. “Preparing ID arrack is not rocket science. With the availability of jaggery, gangs have been doing it easily,” an official said.

Demand and supply

The manufacturing units have been receiving bulk orders for arrack for various purposes. On June 25, officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 1,200 sachets of ID arrack from a person in Mungagapaka. Most of them have their units based in the AOB region from where it is supplied to rural areas and also to some parts of the city. Sources said that in order to evade police surveillance, the gangs have been supplying the arrack in water containers or soft drink bottles.

Cracking the whip

According to a senior police officer working with the SEB, the number of gangs manufacturing the ID arrack has increased, as the demand is high. But simultaneously, enforcement has also increased keeping in view the consequences of liquor prohibition.

“After the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) came into force, hundreds of ID arrack manufacturing units have been raided. In the first month of its formation, the SEB has seized nearly 6,000 litres of ID arrack and destroyed 84,000 litres,” he said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh, strict vigil has been been laid on offenders and stringent action is being taken against those caught brewing and supplying ID arrack. Not just cracking the cases, as a holistic approach, we are also conducting awareness camps and community policing in various areas and explaining the locals about the gravity of the situation. Alternate career options are being explained to them, he said.