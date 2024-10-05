Mantena Ramaraju and Damacharla Satyanarayana take charge as chairpersons of APIIC, Maritime Board

Mantena Ramaraju, former TDP legislator from Undi in West Godavari district, took charge as Chairman of the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), at the APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri on October 5 (Saturday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramaraju said he would strive to attract the much-needed investments to Andhra Pradesh in order to make it a progressive State on the industrial front.

TDP State organising secretary Damacharla Satyanarayana assumed charge as Chairman of the A.P. Maritime Board at its office in Mangalagiri.

Ministers V. Anitha (Home), K. Ravindra (Mines & Geology) and B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments) felicitated them.

On the occasion, Ms. Anitha said the NDA Government in the State allotted land to 203 companies so far, and they were poised to bring in investments of approximately ₹2,350 crore.

They wished that Mr. Satyanarayana would spare no effort in creating port infrastructure that would catapult Andhra Pradesh into the league of leading maritime States.

