MANSAS Trust formed to protect family lands from being taken over by govt., alleges Vijaya Sai

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2021 22:21 IST

He faults bylaws of the trust for not allowing women to become trustees

Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) North Andhra Affairs in-charge V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has alleged that Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust was formed just one day before the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act was brought out to protect the family lands from being taken over by the government.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he alleged that MANSAS chairman P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s father P.V.G. Raju had established the trust not out of love for people but to protect the family properties from being taken over by the government under the new Act. Mr. Vijaya Sai alleged that the Vizianagaram Estate lands were transferred to the trust and exemptions were taken from the then government.

He alleged that the affairs of the trust were kept a secret. The trust has not been audited so far and the accounts were not maintained properly, he said. Mr. Vijaya Sai alleged that Mr. Ashok had got 830 acres of temple lands, deleted from the records, during the tenure of the then Executive Officer Ramachandra Mohan. He also alleged that Mr. Ashok had given away temple lands worth ₹10,000 crore to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his followers.

He found fault with the bylaws of MANSAS Trust, which did not allow women to become trustees. He said that the issue would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and a law would be made to give equal rights to women in the trust.