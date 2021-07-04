MANSAS staff will be paid salaries soon: Ashok

VIZIANAGARAM

04 July 2021 00:39 IST

Former Union Minister and MANSAS Trust chairperson P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Saturday said the pending salaries and other benefits of the employees of various colleges and institutions affiliated to the trust would be paid as early as possible.

In a press note, he said different options were being considered to make the payments. “I am very particular about total transparency and clarity in the decisions being taken by the MANSAS Trust. In spite of dedicated efforts, we are facing some hurdles being deliberately placed on our path. That is why we are unable to meet the commitments. But we will certainly do justice to all the staff soon,” said Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju who has recently taken charge as the trust chairman with a court directive.

Many employees of MR College, MVGR College and other educational institutions met him and explained their grievances.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Mr. Gajapathi Raju has been meeting with chartered accountants and advocates to study the financial condition of the trust.

Although the trust has immovable assets, it has been facing troubles in mobilising cash needed to clear pending salaries.