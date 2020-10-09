MANSAS in crisis as Pusapati families at loggerheads

Over 1,500 employees working in various institutions run by the trust are a worried lot

Row over MANSAS Trust among the Pusapati family members has proved to be a bane for more than 1,500 employees, including those of outsourcing, working in Maharaja College of Vizianagaram and other educational institutions. MANSAS, one of the India’s richest trust with properties worth ₹50,000 crore in North Andhra and several other places, is now unable to pay salaries to the staff.

A reported move to privatise the MR College, which was established in 1879, shocked its teaching and non- teaching staff. It turns into a major controversy as almost all families in Vizianagaram have an emotional attachment with the college which produced many eminent personalities like Gurajada Apparao, Gidugu Venkataramamurthy, and Chaganti Somayajulu.

Activities of the trust were smooth till 2019. Former Minister P. Ananda Gajapati Raju’s younger brother and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was the chairperson till Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju was made as head of the institution six months ago. Ms. Sanchaita is the daughter of Uma Gajapathi Raju who got divorced from Ananda Gajapati Raju three decades ago.

Mr. Ashok Gajapati Raju has challenged her appointment in AP High Court. Meanwhile, Anand Gajapati Raju’s second wife Sudha Gajapathi Raju and her daughter Urmila Gajapathi Raju also claimed their right over the trust.

According to sources, the three families have differences. Ms. Sudha Gajapathi’s family members have grouse against Mr. Ashok Gajapati Raju as they were kept away from MANSAS affairs after the death of Ananda Gajapathi Raju. They also oppose Ms. Sanchaiata’s claims saying that her mother had taken divorce long ago and she cannot be the chairperson of the trust. The internal bickering has an impact on the maintenance of 12 educational institutions, including MR College, where more than 10,000 students are pursuing various courses.

Proposal opposed

“Professors, lecturers and employees lament they become scapegoats with the internal fight among the three families. The government should cancel privatisation proposal since MR College is the lone aided institution helping many youngsters to get higher education at affordable fee structures,” said Reddi Sankara Rao, secretary of Pattana Powra Samskshema Sangham, a civic society of Vizianagaram.

Aam Aadmi Party Vizianagaram district convener K. Dayanand said that the employees were unable to get salaries for the last three months although MR College had funds to the tune of ₹120 crore in banks.

“Privatisation would lead to huge fee structure in future. The government should intervene and ensure free education for all students,” he added. Students Federation of India district president Ch. Venkatesh and secretary P. Rammohan and others have been holding agitations for the last one week for the protection of MR College.

“Announcement of zero year for 2020-21 is a big shock for the students. It is a step towards privatisation. We will strongly oppose the move,” said Mr. Venkatesh.