Man’s ‘suicide-selfie’ creates flutter in Madanapalle

Police rush to foothills of Horsley Hills, man ‘postpones’ bid

A selfie video of a man from Madanapalle that he was going to commit “suicide” kept the police on their toes, who went round the foothills of the Horsley Hills abutting the forests of Karnataka in search of the “victim dead or alive.”

After a three-long drama, the man informed the police that he had postponed his last journey to a later date, and was currently proceeding to Kerala.

According to information, a tailor Shanu (30) of Madanapalle, had posted a selfie video to his family members and friends on Wednesday, contending that he was going to end his life by jumping from a cliff on Horsley Hills in B. Kothakota mandal, abutting the forests of Karnataka. After the video reached the area police at B. Kothakota around 6 a.m., special teams rushed to the foothills from all approachable directions.

After a three-hour-long search for the man, “dead or alive” along the rough terrain, efforts to contact the man went futile as his phone was switched off.

The police heaved a sigh of relief with a message from the family members that Shanu had spoken to his wife in Kuwait at 9 a.m. IST. After a while, the police could establish contact with Shanu, who reportedly told the police that he had postponed his “last journey” and was on the way to his relatives’ house in Kerala.

Sub-Inspector Rammohan said the police had immediately reacted to the video and the entire foothills zone was searched, but luckily no untoward incident took place. “We asked the man to come to us immediately so that we could intervene to solve his problems if any. His wife is at present working in Kuwait. We will provide counseling to him,” he said. Those with suicidal thoughts can reach the police at Dial 100.