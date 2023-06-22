Man’s spirited effort helps avert possible accident to Sangamitra Express in Bapatla district

June 22, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Sangamitra Express train escaped a possible major accident at Indira Nagar Colony, near Epurupalem railway station of Chirala mandal in the district on Thursday around 7 a.m., thanks to a brave and determined effort by a local resident who brought it to a halt on the track exactly where it was broken.

Gadde Hema Sundara Babu, a resident of the colony, noticed that the railway track was damaged just in front of his house. Realising the danger it posed to the Sangamitra Express that arrives there around that time, he immediately started running on the track towards the train. After racing about half a kilometre, he spotted the train and managed to stop it just in time by gesturing to the loco pilot about the danger that lay ahead.

“I knew that the Sangamitra Express comes from Vijayawada towards Chirala around that time. Hence I decided to stop it before it crosses the broken track,” Mr. Sundara Babu told The Hindu after his rescue effort.

Even after reaching the train, it took some effort for him to convey the message to the loco pilot through gestures. As the train sped past him, he had to make an about turn and run even faster to keep pace with it while continuing to make gestures to the loco pilot to stop the vehicle.

“Fortunately, the loco pilot understood the situation and stopped the train. Still, the engine crossed the damaged track,” Mr. Sundara Babu said.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said that Mr. Babu had done a great job and helped avoid what could have been a major incident. The SP felicitated Mr. Babu in recognition of his service.