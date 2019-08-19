Man’s death: HRF alleges use of excess force by police

The Human Rights Forum has deployed a fact-finding team to look into the death of an alleged belt shop owner, in Jupadu Bungalow mandal, on Sunday. The HRF claims that the deceased, identified as V. Bala Krishna, had died due to the use of excessive force by the police.

HRF Sate president U.G Srinivasulu, who was also a part of the fact-finding team, told The Hindu that the police station in question was a problematic one. “Prior to this, there were two other incidents of lock-up deaths,” he said.

According to the police, Bala Krishna was called for counselling by the police. After the counselling, he had left the police station, and died after suffering a seizure while on his bike.

The HRF claims that the police fabricated the seizure and says that Bala Krishna died due to the use of excessive force. However, the HRF seconds that he died on the road and not at the police station. The police told The Hindu that they have eyewitnesses and that the post- mortem report, which is yet to be given, would clear the air. The HRF is demanding that a judicial enquiry be conducted into the matter.