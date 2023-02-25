ADVERTISEMENT

Man’s body cut into pieces, burnt in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh

February 25, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

An incident of a man’s body being cut into pieces and later burnt has been reported from Dachepalli in Gurazala division of Palnadu district. The incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The police suspect that extra marital relationship could be the reason for the murder.

B. Mehar Jayaram Prasad, DSP Gurazala, said on Saturday the victim Garikapati Koteswara Rao, 38, was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of the accused B. Saidulu, 51.

Mr. Prasad said that Saidulu hit Koteswara Rao with a stick killing him. He later shifted the body on his bike in a gunny bag to an open and abandoned place near a school in the village, where he allegedly cut it into pieces and later burnt it.

Mr. Prasad said the wife and son of the accused helped him in destroying evidence by burning the bloodstained clothes and other things of the accused. The police have booked a case under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC, based on a complaint filed by the family members of the victim, he added.

The police said he victim and accused were working as contractual plumbers in the local municipality. Mr. Prasad said that Koteswara Rao had worked at the house of the accused 10 years back. Later, Saidulu found him a job as a plumber, where he was working by then. The accused suspected the change in the behaviour of his wife and Koteswara Rao and allegedly killed him, the police claimed. 

All the accused persons have been taken into custody, and investigation is on.

